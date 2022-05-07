Increment of 3 medical officers to be withheld for cursory reply to notice

Aurangabad, May 7:

Chief Executive Officer and administrator of Zilla Parishad (ZP) Nilesh Gatne decided to withhold the annual increment of three medical officers for a cursory reply to the notice.

The ZP CEO had issued a show-cause notice to the medical officers (MOs) of ten Primary Health Centres (PHC) for lagging in Covid vaccination. The MOs expedited vaccination on receiving the notice.

Staying at the headquarter, a total of seven MOs assured of expediting vaccination and completing other works on a priority basis in the notice. They also cited actual reasons for less response to it. A total of three officers did not take the notice seriously and also replied to the notice cursorily.

The CEO was satisfied with the replies of seven officers and decided to provide them opportunities for further work.

The administration decided to withhold the increment of officers from three places including Balanagar and Dhakephal, for three years. Nilesh Gatne also warned of taking stern action if they do not improve their work. Earlier, the action was taken against 16 MOs for ignoring Covid vaccination. Of them, the increment of 14 MOs was withheld while one was suspended and another was relieved of the work.

The names of the three MOs who face the action of increment holding are Dr Atul Bore (PHC, Dhakephal), Dr Archana Hangargekar (PHC, Balanagar) and Dr S K Sonkamble (PHC Viha Mandva).