Incubation programme by Magic for Startups in Maharashtra

Ready Engineer – Magic Startups, registrations opened till August 5

Aurangabad, July 23:

Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has announced an incubation programme Ready Engineer – Magic Startups (REMS) under the ready engineer programme of Tata Technologies Ltd. This initiative is to empower budding entrepreneurs and student startups in Tier 2 and 3 cities of Maharashtra and to help them transform their ideas into commercial and viable products and services.

The seven-month REMS initiative will provide seed funding assistance of up to Rs 1.05 lakhs each to selected startups, personal guidance and mentoring by Magic. These startups will be provided with co-working space at the Magic office and networking within the ecosystem to promote their products. A separate booth will be provided free of cost in India's first virtual exhibition at Tata Technologies Magic Innovation Hub organized for startups ecosystem.

Giving more information about the initiative, Magic director, Prashant Deshpande said, the startups selected for this initiative will be provided a platform to promote their innovations and develop their product and services. The registration process has started. The participants can register on the website http://bit.ly/REMStartups. Last date for submission of application is August 5, 2022. For more information, one can contact the e-mail address contact@magicaurangabad.com.