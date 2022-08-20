Independence Day at Agrasen Vidya Mandir

Aurangabad, August 20:

Agrasen Vidya Mandir celebrated ‘Independence Day’ (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) with great enthusiasm. The tricolor was unfurled by guests of honour Keshav Lila, Agrawal Sabha president Satyanarayan Agrawal, chief guests Santosh Agrawal, Santosh Dhanuka, Rameshwar Bharuka, Ashish Agrawal and school committee members after garlanding the portraits of Maharaja Agrasen, Saraswati and Mother India. President Rajkumar Tibdewala, vice-president Rajesh Bharuka, AVM secretary Nidhi Agrawal, treasurer Pankaj Agrawal were present. Contingents of cadets and member of students council, guided by school sports HOD Dr Pravin Bansod, presented guard of honour to the guests followed by salutation to the National Flag. Music teacher Neha Neralkar rendered a patriotic song. Meritorious students of class 10th (2021-2022) were felicitated. A blood donation camp was organised by the Lions Club on the school campus.

Principal Santosh Karwa, vice-principal Mayuri Logalwar and others guided organisers of the event. Shraddha Nerkar and Anshu Vishwakarma anchored the event. Suchita Mundada proposed a vote of thanks.