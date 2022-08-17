Independence Day at Evolving Minds

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 17, 2022 11:25 PM2022-08-17T23:25:02+5:302022-08-17T23:25:02+5:30

The Evolving Minds Preschool celebrated Independence Day in a grand way. Chief guest Sachin Ingole hoisted the flag along ...

Independence Day at Evolving Minds | Independence Day at Evolving Minds

Independence Day at Evolving Minds

Next

The Evolving Minds Preschool celebrated Independence Day in a grand way. Chief guest Sachin Ingole hoisted the flag along with director Kailash Bafna and principal Nirupama Bafna. The kids presented beautiful dance performance on patriotic songs. The parents were amazed to see the performances by little evolvers.

Open in app
Tags :Kailash bafnaKailash bafna