Independence Day at Kids Pride

Aurangabad, August 16:

Kids Pride English High School, Shastri Nagar, celebrated the Independence Day with great patriotic zeal. School president Mohammad Aslam Khan, director Anamika Supekar joined by principal S A Khaleel unfurled the tricolour followed by the recital of the national anthem. Students presented a patriotic group song. Supekar urged students to understand and cherish our coveted freedom and work towards progress of the nation. A musical rendition by the school choir, which sang patriotic songs, awakened everyone’s feelings towards the motherland. The students also flew tricolour to commemorate the occasion.