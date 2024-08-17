Independence Day at Little Star School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Little Star English High School marked India's 78th Independence Day with enthusiasm. The day commenced with the ceremonial hoisting of the National Flag by society president Mohammed Aslam Khan along with society director Anamika Supekar and principal Saba Khan. The cultural programme showcased a range of performances that captured the essence of Independence Day. Among the highlights was a skit titled The Empowerment of Girls.