Independence Day at Pinks and Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 18, 2023 04:05 PM 2023-08-18T16:05:02+5:30 2023-08-18T16:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pinks and Blues Preschool embraced patriotism through joyous Independence Day celebrations. The festivities began with a heart-warming performance of a patriotic song. An inspiring freedom fighter competition was organised encouraging participants to delve into history and pay homage to brave national heroes. Principal Soniya Kaur Daroga expressed immense pride in the children's performances.