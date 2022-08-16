Independence Day at Stepping Stones High School

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The Stepping Stones High School celebrated the 75th Independence day - Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – with great enthusiasm. Competitions for all grades, colouring and drawing of national symbols instilled patriotic fervour. Charcoal painting, cooking without fire, coding a flag and speaking up about freedom fighters and other curricular activities created the festive mood.

A Tiranga Yatra was organised across Sawangi by Stepper's of grades 3 to 5 while the secondary school grade 6 to 12 participated in the Stepathon which included races and a marathon of events leading up to the three-day festival of hoisting flags.

Over 1500 people consisting of students, teachers and staff assembled at The Astachal on August 15. Chief guest Col (retd.) Amit Dalvi, director of SPI, Aurangabad, said we a nation of 1.4 billion need not join the army to show our patriotism and save lives. We can simply do it in our everyday through small acts like following traffic signals and wearing helmets when riding.

The National flag was hoisted by principal Dr Angelo Michael D'Cruize in the presence of the members of the Board of SSHS. Stepper's presented a programme comprising dance and song to remind us of our national heroes.

The principal said to build a better India, we need to build better youth. The new dining area for students was inaugurated on the occasion.