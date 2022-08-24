Independence Day at Wise English School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 24, 2022 02:50 PM 2022-08-24T14:50:02+5:30 2022-08-24T14:50:02+5:30
The Independence Day was celebrated on the campus of Wise English School, Dilras Colony, with great joy. Chief guest Tanveer Sultana and Shahana Syed hoisted the national flag along with the school president Khurram Ali. Programmes including patriotic songs, folk dances, speeches and tree plantation were organised. Parents enjoyed the celebrations and performances of their children.