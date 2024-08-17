Independence Day celebrated at Milind High School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The

78th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Milind Multipurpose High School. Principal Dhanyakumar Tilak presided while director of the finance department and additional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Santosh Wahule was the chief guest.

The students took out a rally on the school premises. Dignitaries performed flag hoisting. Students of Marathi, English primary sections and high school presented speeches, drills, and patriotic songs. Prizes were given to the students successful in various competitions. Maya Gawai anchored the programme while Aref Shaikh proposed a vote of thanks.