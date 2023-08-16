Independence Day celebration at River Dale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Independence Day was celebrated with fervour at River Dale High school. Babasaheb Walture, who is the vice-president of Bajaj Auto Ltd, and Swapna Walture, who is associated with an NGO- Urmi Foundation, were the chief guests. Incidentally, they are the parents of the first admission in River Dale in 2003. The guests included the PTA members, the Alumni, and the parents. The event started with the flag hoisting and the national anthem, followed by an inter-house patriotic song competition and patriotic dance performance.

Students of scouts and guides exhibited their self defence skills. The students of Grades 1 and 2 dressed up as famous freedom fighters.