Independence Day celebration at Shamit School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shamit School celebrated Independence Day with huge pomp and show.

API Vinayak Shelke Patil and PSI Vandana Muley of the Satara Police Station, chairman and principal of the school were the chief guests. The event began with an impressive march past followed by the unfurling of the tricolor by the chief guests. The captivating performances, motivational speech by the chief guests and act describing the struggle of freedom made the celebration a memorable affair.