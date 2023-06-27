Rasika Dugal to headline horror series 'Adhura', deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Actor Rasika Dugal will be seen headlining a new horror series titled 'Adhura'.

Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct_LQE4Lkns/?hl=en

The seven-episode series will be out on Prime Video.

As per a statement, 'Adhura' delves into the deep-rooted fears and inner demons of its characters, promising a gripping and suspenseful journey into the supernatural realm. It follows the theme of guilt, remorse and revenge.

The story unfolds through two timelines, in 2022 and 2007, as secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff of a prestigious boarding school. What starts as a nostalgic reunion turns sinister when Adhiraj Jaisingh (Ishwak Singh) encounters Vedant Malik (Shrenik Arora), a troubled 10-year-old student. As the past and present collide, a dark secret threatens to emerge, linking Adhiraj to Vedant.

Sharing more details about it, Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Prime Video said, "Adhura is a complex, layered and an immersive world where once-familiar corridors and hallways, become a labyrinth of fear and uncertainty. Supernatural horror is an extremely popular genre not just in India but across the world so we are extremely excited to partner with Nikkhil Advani once again, in a genre that neither Emmay Entertainment nor Prime Video has attempted before. As our first hindi Original horror series, I am certain that Adhura will engage, provoke and enthrall our audiences."

Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, directors, Emmay Entertainment, also shared details about the project.

"At Emmay, we've dabbled with various genres and now we are exploring horror. As fans of this genre, we were eager to tell this classic tale of a ghost in the boarding school. Haven't we all shared ghost stories in dim-lit rooms with our friends? Adhura to us is one such story, waiting to be shared with our audiences," the duo said.

"With Adhura, we are exploring the horror, supernatural genre for the first time and are delighted to venture into this space with Prime Video. We are glad to collaborate with them once again after the immense success of Mumbai Diaries," shared Nikkhil Advani, producer, Emmay Entertainment.

'Adhura' will start streaming from July 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor