"Thrilled to be taking Indian music to global audience," Ayushmann on his international tours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Fans can expect a lot from Ayushmann Khurrana on the musical front.

Ayushmann has two back-to-back international tours lined up. He will be heading to the US and Canada and also the UK to enthral audiences with his music.

Proud to showcase India and its music to the world, Ayushmann said, "I'm thrilled to be taking Indian music and Indian culture to the global audience. I'm a proud Indian and I love cinema. International tours give me the opportunity to showcase my country to the world and I always look forward to it. Cinema is one of the biggest identity cards of India and I have seen how it brings joy to people and unifies people to have a shared community experience."

He added, "I have two tours lined up this year. One that will see me travel to US and Canada with my band and second that takes me to the UK. The entertainer in me is screaming to take the stage and perform live in front of a sea of people in these two countries!"

Ayushmann will perform in 8 cities in the US including Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago in USA, as well as Toronto, Canada in July and August.

The actor, also a singer known for massive hits like Paani Da Rang, Nazm Nazm and Haareya, will also do a two-city UK tour in the month of September this year.

Ayushmann is also all set to come up with a new song titled 'Raatan Kaaliyan'.

The song will be out on July 4.

Sharing more deets about the track, Ayushmann said, "I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively! When I get to be a part of good, fresh, disruptive films as an actor, it's an adrenaline rush and I can tell you that I feel the same rush when I get to be a part of new music. I think I'm a purist at both and originality is something that has always driven me. I'm blessed that I can act and sing and write. I'm grateful for this gift that I have got because I truly feel alive when I entertain people either on screen, or during my music concerts or when people jam to my music."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor