Independence Day celebrations at Winchester School

Aurangabad, August 17: The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic zeal in Winchester International English School. Principal Dr Afsar Khan hoisted the Indian tricolor followed by singing of the Indian national anthem. Zohra Tilat was the chief guest. English speeches on the importance of Independence Day were delivered by Zaid Patel, Yaseen Mohammad and others. Students delivered speeches in Hindi and Marathi and presented patriotic songs. Colourful dances were performed by the students from Nursery to Grade 10. Dr Afsar Khan spoke about the importance of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga drive. Students trained by Muddasir Wahab performed Wushu formation. A large number of parents attended the celebrations.