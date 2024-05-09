INDIA Front to come into power; MVA to win 30 seats in state

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Congress leader and state’s former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan underlined hoped that INDIA Front will form a government in the Centre, while Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win 30 seats in Maharashtra.

Chavan was speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan in the city on Thursday.

“ Instead of speaking on its agenda, BJP has engaged itself on highlighting the issues which are not Congress agenda and is creating religious polarisation by through mischievous propaganda. The level of campaigning is going down each day since they realised about their defeat,” he pointed out.

Chavan said, “ The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has fielded its own candidates in Maharashtra, but it will not be affecting on a larger level. The BJP’s strength will not be increasing in any state in India. There is a latent wave against BJP in the country.”

Claiming that BJP is taking revenge on farmers, Chavan said, “ The onion-producers suffered a huge loss due to the imposition of a ban on the export of onion. The prices of soybean and cotton have also not been escalated. There is a need to waive the 40 percent export duty on the onion. There should be an SIT probe into the electoral bonds scam.”

After speaking to media persons Chavan guided the Congress activists. MVA candidate Chandrakant Khaire was present on the occasion at Gandhi Bhavan. The Congress city president Shaikh Yusuf and the NCP (SP) city president Khwaja Sharfuddin welcomed Chavan and Khaire on the occasion.

Former minister of state Anil Patel, state vice-president Balasaheb Deshmukh, Kishore Patil, Dwarkabhau Pathrikar, Namdeo Pawar, former mayor Nandu Ghodele and others were present at the press conference.