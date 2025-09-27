‘India may turn into another Nepal or Sri Lanka or Bangladesh!’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Unemployment is the most burning issue in the country today. Every household now has unemployed youth, while no one is willing to take up agricultural work. If this core issue is not addressed on priority, India may soon face a situation like that of Nepal, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh,” warned Senior Supreme Court Advocate Dushyant Dave on Saturday.

He was speaking at a special session under the ‘Crossroads: Thoughts and Reforms’ series, organised by the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Research Institute. The theme of the session was "Regional Backwardness and the Constitution".

The dignitaries Prof. Ram Baheti, Radhakrishna Muli, Vyankatesh Kesari, Adv D R Shelke, Prof. H M Desarda, Anant Acharya, Com. Abhay Taksal, and Mangala Khinwasara raised questions during the discussion. Dr. Rashmi Borikar and Suresh Deshpande were also present.

Reservation must, but not for generations: Dave

Dave strongly supported the reservation system, saying, “I am a staunch reservationist. Communities oppressed for over 5,000 years need reservation to ensure equality. But once a generation has benefitted, the next should not claim it again.”

Only the rich get justice today

Commenting on the current state of the legal system, Dave said, “The definition of law practice has changed. Today, only those who can afford it get justice.” Those who flaunt expensive foreign goods; what kind of swadeshi are they?, he questioned.

Ambedkar’s fears coming true

Dave emphasized the foresight of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, saying, “Every concern he raised is now becoming a reality. Are you expecting another partition by treating 17 crore Indian Muslims as second-class citizens? China is India’s biggest real enemy, but it is 75 per cent ahead of us in terms of progress.”