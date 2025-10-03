India Post sets up three parcel packaging units

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To enhance customer convenience and improve efficiency, India Post has inaugurated new Parcel Packaging Units (PPUs) at three key post offices in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts. The units have been started at Bajajnagar Sub Post Office, Cidco Colony Sub Post Office, and Jalna Head Post Office (HPO). It may be noted that the PPU at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar HPO is already functioning.

The dedicated PPUs assist customers from booking to packaging including packing their parcels with quality materials at nominal charges, ensuring parcels meet both national and international shipping standards, and tracking their parcels. The new service is beneficial for individuals and small businesses lacking access to proper packaging materials.

Besides, all post offices also offer facilities to send Diwali Faral anywhere in India and abroad so that the sender stays connected with loved ones or customers abroad.

The senior superintendent of posts (SSP, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division) G Hariprasad said, “ The initiative is part of India Post's continued efforts to modernise their services and make parcel handling more accessible and efficient for the public. With the rise of e-commerce and international communication, these services will greatly benefit individuals and local entrepreneurs alike.”