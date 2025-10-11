India should find opportunities in crisis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special lecture by Dr P N Dapke on ‘Trump Tariff and India was organised by the Research and UGC Committee at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College on Saturday.

In this lecture, a detailed guide was given on the tariff war related to trade between India and the US. He expressed the opinion that India should see this tariff war as an opportunity and try to find its own separate markets. College principal Dr Sanjay Moon and Dr P K Kale were also present.

Dr Bhaskar Tekale conducted the programme proceedings. Dr Raju Vanarase proposed a vote.