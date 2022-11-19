Indian to become ‘Vishwaguru: Vijay Bhatkar

Aurangabad: “Our country has emerged as one of the leading nations of the world in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year. I hope that it will become ‘Vishwaguru (Global Teacher)’ when it celebrates ‘Shatabdi Mahotsav,” Dr Vijay Bhatkar, Pioneer of Supercomputer and chancellor of Nalanda University.

He was delivering a keynote address at the 62nd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) held on Saturday. Dr Vijay Bhatkar said that India ranks the third largest economy in the world today in the terms of public-private partnership and fifth in terms of absolute ranking.

“Today, our country has more than 1000 universities, cannot believe this. In terms of higher education and academic accomplishment, perhaps it is the only country to have the largest number of universities,” he said. He said that the education field would witness major changes with the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP)

“Our country is multi-lingual. There was thinking about whether we can give higher education mother tongue on the line of other countries when I was doing research on computers. I am happy that there is a stress on imparting education in the mother tongue in the NEP,” he said.

He said that good values should be nurtured in students on the school level, and this is more important than education.

“Our country is turning into a nation which would have the largest population, that is 140 crore. There are challenges and opportunities too on becoming the country with the largest population. Why innovation is so fast in many fields, I don’t know. There is a need to do research on this,” he asserted.

He said that students should be taught more new courses for more innovation. “With the revolution in Information Technology in the country, we are providing the highest number of IT professionals to the world,” he said.

“India will be the largest economy of the world while we will celebrate the 100th year of independence on the basis of innovation and research,” he added.