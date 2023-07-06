Indian universities have scope to improve further in QS Ranking

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the first time an Indian university secured a rank in the top 150 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking, adding a feather in the country’s cap.A total of 44 universities from the country found place in the QS Rankings which is published every year, comprising the global overall and subject rankings. Among them, the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has achieved the impressive feat by obtaining the 149th rank.

Experts and academicians from the city said that it is a matter of pride but, there is scope for improvement and making a place in the top QS 100 universities list.

Delink degrees from jobs to reach quality goals

Former vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and an IITian Dr Vijay Pandharipande said the QS World Ranking for higher institutions have some ups and downs.

“Few of Indian Institutes have gone down, but some have improved as IIT-Bombay found its place in the top 150. When we compare this with our National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, a different picture emerges,” he said. Dr Pandharipande said that all top rankers found no place in world rankings.

“We have miles to go as far as reaching quality goals are concerned. Basic fundamental research is missing in our higher institutions including IITs. Seriousness in teaching-learning is lacking. Students' goal is only graded in examinations, and getting a degree to earn a high package. Ph D is not for good, meaning full research, it's for a teaching job, for promotion. We must delink degrees from jobs to change the situation,” he added

Suggestions to improve further

Joint director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, region) and an IITian Dr Umesh Nagdeve said it’s a matter of pride for all of us that IIT-Bombay found a place in the top 150 QS World Ranking. He said that there is a need to improve in some areas to find a place in the top 100 universities.

His suggested areas are as follows;

-A greater amount of interdisciplinary approach needs to be implemented. The students from Arts, Commerce, Law, Arts etc should get more opportunities to study and do research in IITs.

-Research areas need to be more diversified and they should focus more on real-life issues which will provide solutions for mass.

-Although in comparison to developed countries our education is affordable still IITs as well as GOI need to provide more funding options for deserving underprivileged students.

-Greater Industry linkage and institute collaboration will increase its mass base and in turn, it will help in funding, research and patents.

Employer & Academic Reputation imp factors

Samyak Gaikwad who is purusing B.Tech-M.Tech (Dual Degree) in Energy Science and Engineering from IIT-Bombay said that being its student feels immense pleasure in an impressive feat IIT-Bombay has achieved in QS World University Ranking this year. “This achievement is a testament to the institute's of highly supportive and collaborative environment and its dedication to excellence in education and research,” he said.

Samyak said that since Employer and Academic Reputation and citations per faculty are the notable factors which have propelled the ranking this year, shows the confidence, the corporate world has on the institute globally.