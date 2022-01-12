IndiGo cancels 33 flights as covid numbers increase

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The cancellation of flights is continuing as the increasing incidence of corona is affecting the number of passengers. IndiGo has decided to cancel 33 flights between January 13 and 31.

IndiGo operates flights from Aurangabad to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Indigo has 4 flights a day. It has two morning and evening flights to Delhi. A small ATR aircraft is operated for Hyderabad. A few days back, IndiGo's morning-evening and Delhi-Aurangabad-Delhi flights were canceled for a few days. It has now increased to a few more days and other routes. From January 13, one to two daily flights will be canceled. Some more flights will also be canceled in future. On January 29, Indigo will not operate any flight during the day as all flights on Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad route will be canceled.

Impact of the situation in Delhi

The incidence of corona has increased significantly in Delhi. This has had a huge impact on the number of passengers traveling to Delhi. As a result, the flight has been canceled due to lack of passenger numbers. The reason given by IndiGo for cancellation of the flight is the operational region.