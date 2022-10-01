Indigo Mumbai flight to be operated in morning

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The Indigo Mumbai - Aurangabad - Mumbai flight presently operated in the evening will be operated in the morning hours from October 30. At present, Air India also operates a flight to Mumbai in the morning. Hence, there will be no evening flight to Mumbai in the evening.

As per the new schedule of Indigo, from October 30, the flight will start from Mumbai at 5.35 am and will reach Aurangabad at 6.15 am. Later, it will fly to Mumbai at 7.05 am and will reach Mumbai at 8.50 am.

The evening flight received a good response from the air passengers from Mumbai and Aurangabad as well. As flights were available in the morning and in the evening, city passengers had the option to go to Mumbai and return within a day.

Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) civil aviation committee chairman Sunit Kothari said that demand has been made to Indigo Airlines to start the air services from the city to Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Similarly, it is also requested that the time of the evening Mumbai flight should continue as usual.