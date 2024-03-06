IndiGo’s plane develops technical snag before take-off

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IndiGo’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Mumbai fight plane developed a technical snag before taking off on Wednesday evening.

The plane was to take off at 6.25 pm today but remained at the airport until late at night. The passengers going to Mumbai had to face a lot of inconvenience.

IndiGo flight from Mumbai lands at the city airport at 5.55 pm daily and later, takes off for Mumbai at 6.25 pm. The plane arrived here Wednesday evening.

The passengers were to board the plane for Mumbai, then its pilot realised that the plane had developed a technical problem. Passengers were halted at the airport.

The passengers thought that the plane would be repaired in some time and would take off. But, the plane did not take off until 9 pm. The sources said that IndiGo’s Mumbai plane had developed a technical problem. When contacted, officers of IndiGo Airlines, but, did not get any response from them.

Meanwhile, IndiGo made an arrangement for another plane. The passengers were informed that the plane would arrive at the airport at 12 midnight. Some passengers postponed their journey while others reached Mumbai by train and buses.