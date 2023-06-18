Individuals reflect on life after mother's separation

Renowned Chartered Accountant Gautam Nandawat Launches Book 'Mother's Death'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the eve of Father's Day, the city witnessed a special event honoring mothers. Chartered Accountant Gautam Nandawat unveiled his latest book, 'Maa Ki Mrityu' (Mother's Death), which delves into the profound significance of mothers. The book launch ceremony took place at a hotel on Jalna Road and was attended by notable personalities including Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel, former state education minister and Lokmat group editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda, industrialists Nandkishore Kagliwal and Narendra Gupta, as well as Lokmat Samachar editor Amitabh Srivastava.

During his address, MP Imtiaz Jaleel shared his personal experience of losing his mother two years ago and expressed his concerns regarding elderly parents residing in old age homes. He emphasized the need to publicly acknowledge the names of children who abandon their parents in newspapers, similar to how the names of defaulting bank borrowers are published.

Highlighting a mother’s importance in one's life. former state education minister Rajendra Darda commended Gautam Nandawat for highlighting his courageous decision to pen his life's tragic events poetically and make them accessible to the public. Darda praised Nandawat's reliability and diligence, evident in his accomplishments.

Industrialist Narendra Gupta acknowledged the mother's role as an embodiment of compassion, selflessness, and service, underscoring her irreplaceable significance in every individual's life. Nandkishore Kagliwal, another esteemed industrialist in attendance, praised CA Nandawat's professional qualities and described him as a compassionate and talented individual. Kagliwal expressed hope that Nandawat would continue to inspire through his creativity beyond this book.

Amitabh Srivastava, the editor of 'Lokmat Samachar,' commended Gautam Nandawat's patience and perseverance while sharing insights into the creation of 'Mother's Death.' Srivastava emphasized that this unique book would undoubtedly deliver a powerful message to society.

Gautam Nandawat himself introduced the book, revealing that his writing was an authentic reflection of his lived experiences. He shared his personal struggles and questioned societal traditions surrounding death rituals, even in challenging economic circumstances. Nandawat also revealed that he wrote the book in 1974 when he lacked the financial means to publish it, making the realization of his dream nearly fifty years later all the more significant.

Vinod Chaudhary anchored the programme while Chitra Nandawat expressed gratitude. Numerous industrialists, representatives from various sectors including industry, trade, finance, education, and medicine were present.