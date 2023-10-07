Indradhanush to be held next month: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university would organise ‘Indradanush’ the state-level inter-university youth festival, next month.

He was speaking at the prize presentation ceremony of the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) held in Bamu on Saturday.

The office of the Governor and chancellor of the universities gives the responsibility of hosting the Indradhanush to a public university of the State every year. The top three winners of each competition in university-level Youth Festivals participate in the inter-university level festival. This year, the Raj Bhavan asked Bamu to conduct Indradhanush. VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university conducted three CYFs successfully in the campus. He hoped that the Bamu would host the Indradhanush perfectly. “The young artists who were shaped in the CYF will be ‘brand ambassadors of the university,” he added. Earlier, Dr Mustajeeb Khan made an introductory speech.

Box

Winners of Shobhayatra

Shobhayatra, a process of young artists who were giving social messages through art was taken out to mark the beginning of CYF. Top three teams are selected for the three prizes. Following are the winners of Shobhayatra;

--Balbhim College of Arts, Science and Commerce-Beed (first prize)

--Yashwantrao Chavan College of Tuljapur-Dharashiv (second prize)

--Vasantrao Naik College from the city (third prize).

Box

Deogiri College won the championship for 5th time

Deogiri College maintained the winning streak of the general championship for the fifth time. The college won the trophy in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022 and 2023. The youth festival was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid outbreak.

Box

Some highlights of Youth Festival

--Two video clips made by Dr Ganesh Shinde about chief guests were shown

--Dr Sanjay Birangane declared the names of the winning teams.

--The Bamu city campus team won 10 prizes while Dharashiv sub-center students bagged five prizes in the festival