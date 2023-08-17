Industrial Meet in Chikalthana MIDC on Aug 18

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and skill development and entrepreneurship minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha will be gracing the Industrial Meet organised at MASSIA’s Shrimati Ratnaprabha Balasaheb Pawar Hall (P-25) in Chikalthana MIDC on August 18 (Friday). The event is hosted by the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SEEI, Aurangabad and Nashik Divisions).

The deputy commissioner (SEEI, Aurangabad Division), S D Saindane said,“The department has signed agreements with 238 companies from Aurangabad and Nashik Divisions through which job opportunities for more than one lakh youths will be generated.”

The union minister of state (MoS) for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, additional chief secretary Ashish Kumar Singh, commissioner Dr Ramaswamy N will be the guests of the honour.

According to the press release, A total of 238 companies, associations and placement agencies will be participating in the meet. They include 111 from Aurangabad Division and 127 from Nashik Division.