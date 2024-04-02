Industrialist beaten up during morning walk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The criminals who used to rob people at night are now targeting morning walkers. An incident of robbery took place between Chikalthana Airport and Dhoot Hospital at 5 am, on April 1.

In the incident, an industrialist Arun Kawde (55) who came out of his residence for a morning walk was beaten up and an attempt to rob him was made.

Arun Kawde who lives at Naryanapushpa Housing Society of Chikalthana runs a company in Shendra MIDC industrial estate.

He left the home for the morning as usual on April 1. Two unknown youths were standing in front of Shivneri Hotel. One of them asked Kawde for a mobile phone.

When the industrialist refused to give his mobile phone, one of the accused tried to snatch his mobile phone by muffling his mouth. On Kawade’s resistance, the accused pulled him down on the road. They also hit him with punches on his head. The industrialist fainted on the road. Hearing cries, some people rushed towards the spot. However, the robbers had fled until then. After treatment at a hospital, he lodged a complaint with MIDC Cidco Police Station.

Result of addiction

As addiction increases among the youth in the city, the number of robberies is also growing. During the investigation by the police, it was revealed that many youths who are addicts are turning to crime due to lack of money. Moreover, police patrolling is proving ineffective in the areas and robberies are taking place on the streets.

During three months of the current year, 36 incidents of robbery took place. Most of the incidents are being reported from Waluj, Waluj Industrial Estate, MIDC Cidco, Chikalthana and Mukundwadi.

Robbery cases

Month----------Robbery cases

January------------12

February-----------04

March-------------29

Total--------------16