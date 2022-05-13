Industrialist duped of Rs 1.09 cr on lure of insurance policy

Aurangabad, May 13:

An industrialist from the Waluj Industrial area has been duped of Rs 1.09 crores on the pretext of new insurance policy and getting money of his lapsed insurance police. A cheating case has been registered against 13 persons with Waluj MIDC police station on Thursday. The cheating occurred between 2013 and 2016.

Police said, complainant Ravindra Krushna Patil (52, Bajajnagar) runs a company Sumit Engineering in Waluj MIDC area. In 2013, a person named Vikram Solanki called him on his phone and told that he is an employee with finance ministry and he told that he duped in his ICICI policy and for getting the benefits of the policy, he will have to take out some new policies.

As Patil was told that he will be getting money, Patil start the procedure for new policy. Solanki’s agent went to Patil and filled the forms for the new policy. His HDFC life policy was started and he was told that he will have to take out some more policies in the names of various persons for getting the benefit of the old policy. He was told that he will have to pay a one-time premium for all these policies. He was told that this is the procedure for it. Hence, he took policies in the name of agents Deepika Dixit, Payal Sharma, Amit Yadav, Rakesh Chavan between 2013 and 2015 of HDFC Life, Bajaj Allianz, Ingone Ralier, Shriram Life and Future General Excide Life annual policies. However, these agents switched off their phones once the policies were drawn. When he inquired in the offices of the insurance companies, he was told that all these policies were lapsed.

The fraudsters duped Patil of Rs 1.09 crores for taking new policies between the period 2013 and 2016.

When realized that he has been taken on a ride, he lodged complaint against 13 accused including Solanki, Deepika Dixit, Payal Sharma, Amit Yadav, Rakesh Chavan, Yashwant Rathod, Sitaram Sharma, Ravikant Batra, Vishal Thakare, Manish Tondon, Aajal Agrawal, Anand Shukla,and Roshni Bhatnagar with Waluj MIDC police station. Second PI Shamkant Patil is further investigating the case.