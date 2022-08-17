Industrialist, family attacked with sword

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

A drunkard driver angry for sacking him from the job tried to kill his owner and his family members by attacking them with a sharp sword at Cidco N-3 area on August 16 evening. The Crime Branch team while patrolling received the information of the incident, rushed to the spot, and arrested the accused identified as Baban Alias Patloba Balaji Phad (56, Avishkar Colony, native of Kingaon, Ahmedpur tehsil, Latur district), informed the crime branch PI Avinash Aghav. Police said Baban joined as a driver of a car of an industrialist Sanjay Nagare (N-3, Cidco area) three months back. However, he was a habitual drunkard and hence Nagare removed him from the job. Outraged with his sacking, Baban on Tuesday at around 5.30 pm went to Nagare’s house with a sword. Then Nagare was sitting in his hall with his two children. Baban then tried to attack Nagare, but Nagare’s son grabbed his hand. Meanwhile, PI Aghav received the information about the attacker and he alerted the patrolling team including PSI Gajanan Sontakke, ASI Vitthal Javkhede, head constable Dattatray Gadekar, Parbhat Mhaske, Sandeep Bidkar, Vijay Manuse, and Sandeep Ravishankar and others. The team rushed to the spot and arrested Baban with the sword.

The police also seized his two-wheeler (MH20 BV 0243). A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station based on the complaint lodged by Nagare.