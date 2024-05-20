Industrialist looted at knife-point in broad daylight

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police deserve an applause for nabbing two hardcore criminals, within 12 hours, who were wanted in the looting of an industrialist from Waluj MIDC area at the knife point on Sunday afternoon. The cops have also detained one minor age boy in connection with the case and seized two knives and cash Rs 15,000 from the possession of the goons. Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive hunt to arrest the fourth accused wanted in the looting case.

The complainant Makarand Chandradev Deshmukh (50, Shahnoormiyan Dargah vicinity) owns a factory (Durafix) in the Waluj MIDC area. On Sunday at 1 pm, he was returning home in his car (bearing number MH 20 DV 0571). When he was passing through the road adjacent to the Varroc Company in G-Sector, four accused riding on one motorcycle without a number, parked their bike in front of the car and forced him to stop his four-wheeler. One of the accused placed a sharp knife near Deshmukh’s neck and demanded Rs 5,000 from him. He threatened to slit the throat if he does not give them money. In the meantime, two goons started beating him. This panicked Deshmukh, who then took out his wallet to give the money, but one of the accused snatched it away and all of them sped away from the spot. The wallet contained cash of Rs 15,000, an Aadhar Card, a Debit Card, a Vehicle License, and keys of his house. The victim approached the police and narrated his broad daylight looting incident.

Taking serious cognizance of the incident, the cops led by the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Nitin Bagate, ACP Mahendra Deshmukh, MIDC Waluj police inspector Krishna Shinde, Jayant Rajurkar, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Chandrakant Kamte and a team of constabulary including Suresh Bhise, Yashwant Gobade, Nitin Iname, Hanuman Thoke, Ganesh Sagare, Samadhan Patil, Jalinder Randhe and Vithal Shingade launched a massive search operation in industrial area and succeeded in nabbing hardcore criminals Santosh Anna Dhande (28), Akash Raju Gaikwad (21, both residents of Ranjangaon) and a juvenile at 10.30 pm. When pressed hard during the investigation, the duo confessed to their crime. The police seized one knife, one chopper, and cash Rs 15,000 from their possession. Meanwhile, the fourth accused is at large. The cops have launched a hunt for him.

Police said Dhande and Gaikwad are history-sheeters and many serious cases of looting, beating, theft, etc are registered against them. They were also externed for two years due to their criminal activities. However, after completing their externment period, they arrived in the city and again resumed their criminal activities.