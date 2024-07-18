Industrialists urge CSMC to settle garbage issues on priority

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The industrialists and entrepreneurs in MIDC are troubled by waste lying in the industrial estates. A delegation of Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) office bearers has recently met with senior authorities of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and drew their attention towards their problem.

The deputy municipal commissioner Ravindra Jogdand, assistant commissioner Savita Sonawane, and other key officials were present at the meeting. Massia President Chetan Raut narrated the grievances. Jogdand assured of resolving their problem by rescheduling the timetable ‘Ghanta Gadi’ carrying garbage waste. Massia Vice Presidents Manish Agarwal and Nitin Toshniwal, Joint Secretary Sachin Gayke, Treasurer Viren Patil, Executive Members Rahul Mogle, Milind Kulkarni, Kundan Reddy, CSMC sanitary inspector Renuka Gaikwad, city coordinator Chetan Wagh, Dinesh Biyani, and others were present on the occasion.

Demands of Massia

Start a 24-hour waste collection centre.

Lay new drainage lines in Chikalthana MIDC.

Implement a new timetable for garbage-collecting vehicles.

Provide an on-demand waste collection facility.

The drainage line network of the MIDC area has not been transferred to the municipal corporation. Hence the drainage line should be laid in the required areas on priority.