Industries eye municipal elections: City’s growth hinges on new leadership

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As city gears up for the municipal elections, the city’s industrial sector is closely watching developments, seeking assurance on essential infrastructure and urban amenities.

Being the EV capital of Maharashtra, the city has seen a surge of new industrialists and entrepreneurial ventures. Local industry leaders stress that the incoming corporators and mayor must prioritise critical needs such as street lighting, water supply, road repairs in Chitegaon and Bidkin, buffer zones around industrial areas to prevent future conflicts, and robust public transport systems. Urban amenities, support for local entrepreneurs, and post-demolition rehabilitation are also high on the agenda for industrialists. They emphasised that addressing these issues promptly will not only ease operational challenges but also strengthen the city’s industrial ecosystem. Local industrialists have made it clear: the future growth of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar depends on a municipal corporation that synchronises closely with the industrial platform, balancing civic development with industrial expansion.

Urban planning key for growth

Industrialists need well-planned residential spaces, and the city should develop along the lines of Mumbai and Pune. Proper urban planning will prevent inconveniences for industrial employees. To attract major companies like Toyota and JSW, the municipal corporation must prioritise infrastructure and city development. These are our expectations from the civic body.

— Arjun Gaikwad, president, Massia

Faster approvals needed

I strongly feel the city must ensure time-bound tender approvals and a single-window clearance system. Efficient public transport and urban amenities are essential. Industries have long awaited these facilities, and timely implementation will boost business growth while enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.

— Utsav Machhar, president, CMIA

Industry faces summer shutdown

Beverage units often have to shut down during summer due to severe water shortages, highlighting the city’s infrastructure challenges. Additionally, poor road conditions in industrial areas demand immediate attention. Ensuring proper water supply and well-maintained roads is essential for smooth industrial operations and the city’s economic growth.

- Prashant Narwade, vice chairman, CII Marathwada Zonal Council

Traders highlight municipal concerns

As elections draw near, our traders only seek fair treatment from the municipal corporation. Unnecessary tax removal of trade licenses, unassigned hawker spaces after road widening, and disproportionately high taxes make it difficult for us to operate. We don’t ask for privileges just two hours of reliable daily water supply and infrastructure that works without risk of damage.

— Lakshminarayan Rathi, president, Jillha Vyapari Mahasangh

