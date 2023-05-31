Industries seek uninterrupted power supply for smooth operations

Massia demands MSEDCL to resolve issues on priority

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The industries outside the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) are facing constant power outages resulting in the production process coming to a halt resulting in loss of lakhs of rupees. Effective measures should be taken regarding frequent interruptions and low pressure power supply, demanded the Massia office bearers to the chief engineer of MSEDCL on Tuesday.

Massia president Anil Patil along with office bearers, met the chief engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Murhari Kele and put forward the difficulties faced by the industries located outside the MIDC area in Waluj and Chikalthana. In the meeting, Patil said that thousands of industries are working outside MIDC. Power supply interruptions are frequent, besides low pressure power supply has increased.

This is affecting the production process. The problems of Waluj, Chikalthana and Shendra industrial areas, have been persistent for many years. In addition, the pre-monsoon works must be carried out before the rainy season and the measures should be taken to keep power supply interrupted during the rainfall.

Kele said that all issues related to the power supply will be resolved on priority and a workshop will soon be organized for entrepreneurs for giving information about the facilities available to the entrepreneurs from the MSEDCL and awareness will be created by clearing the doubts. Vice presidents Chetan Raut, Arjun Gaikwad, Rajendra Chaudhary, Sachin Gayke and others were present.