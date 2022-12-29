Industry-2022 at a Glance

-The Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) has attracted investments of up to Rs 5,500 crore and has generated employment for 5,909 people.

-The Shendra phase of the DMIC has bagged investments of Rs 7,020 crore from 175 companies . At present, 12 companies have started production and 50 units are under construction.

- Cosmo Film Pvt Ltd and Piramal Pharmaceutical decided to invest Rs 1000 crore and Rs 500 crore respectively in Bidkin phase of the DMIC.

-Ather Energy, a leading electric bike manufacturing company in India and Brahma Research Foundation showed its readiness to invest in Auric.

-Six industrialists from the city featured in the list of the ‘Richest People in India' of the IIFL Wealth and Hurun India rich list 2022.

-Proposals submitted for setting up a textile park on 1000 acres in Bidkin phase along with a food park on 168 acres. International finance corporation is also planned on 1000 acres.

-Siemens Limited has received over 200 bogies (SF30 Combino Plus) towards an export order.

-Suresh Kakani, appointed as the first full time managing director of Auric.

-Dhule-Solapur highway and Samruddhi expressway will benefit industrialists in transporting goods.

-City company Grind Master launches the world's first automatic Robotics Grinding machine for large castings.

-Food park announced on January 9, 2020 on 500 acres in Bidkin phase of the DMIC is still on papers.

-Auric hall, constructed at a cost of Rs 130 crore is still waiting for corporate offices.

-Task force set up by MASSIA, CMIA, CII and Auric for marketing Auric.

-Skill centre to be set up at Auric jointly by the CII, MIDC and AITL.

-Roads in Chikalthana MIDC continue to be in a state of disrepair.

-DMIC still lacks an anchor project.