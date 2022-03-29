Industry adopting automation as a solution to manpower crisis

Automation planned in next five years

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, March 29:

After covid, there was a huge shortage of manpower in small and big industries in the district. This has now increased the trend of automation in industrial sector. As much as Rs 1,000 crore has been invested in existing small and large scale industries in the district for automation.

There are around 8,000 industries in the district. Companies faced tremendous shortage of labor during the first and second covid wave. Although the workers have returned, around 30 percent of companies are still experiencing shortage of skilled manpower. As a solution, the companies are adopting automation to keep the industry afloat during such crises in future. These companies mainly consist of automobile, pharma, electronic and chemical industries from Waluj, Shendra and Chikalthana industrial estates. These companies have invested Rs 1,000 crore for automation and the process will be completed in the next two to three years.

Automation in 20 per cent companies in next 5 years

Only a small percentage of the workers in the industry are skilled workers. This affects production. The industry is focusing on robotic automation as it does not want a similar crisis again. Over the next five years, robots will operate in 20 percent of industries. Even though this number is less at present, considering the future situation, there will be no alternative for industries without robots, said Shivprasad Jaju, CMIA president.

MSMEs embracing automation

In the past two years, the industry has embraced many changes including automation. Many MSMEs supplying raw material to automobile, pharma, electronic, chemicals and agro manufacturing companies are planning automation. The companies have approached experts from various countries for transforming the existing manual production lines to robotic process automation, said Massia president Narayan Pawar.