Industry interaction session for Startups & MSMEs

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The DRDO Industry Interaction Campaign 2024 will be held at APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium, Pune, on October 18.

This event offers a unique opportunity for startups and MSMEs engaged in defence technology, systems development, and production innovations to connect with industry experts and gain critical insights into the defence manufacturing sector. A key highlight is the "System for Advanced Manufacturing Assessment and Rating", developed jointly by DRDO and the Quality Council of India).

Ashish Garde, Director of MAGIC, said those interested in participating in the event can register on the link (samar.gov.in). For more details, one may contact vadhe.pp.hemrl@gov.in or smrutilekha.hqr@gov.in.