Infants abandoned amid fear, stigma

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Young women, often pregnant from illicit relationships, abandon newborns in bushes or garbage. Passersby discover these infants, who are treated and sent to childcare homes. These incidents raise the question: Is humanity fading, or is maternal love lost? Police records show two to three such cases this year, mostly involving female infants. Investigations are ongoing to determine if they were born out of illicit relationships or unwanted pregnancies.

High costs of parenthood

Couples spend lakhs on fertility treatments, fasting and spiritual practices, but many fail to conceive. The desperation underscores the value placed on having children.

Illicit relationships and crime

Police recorded 141 rape cases in the past ten months within the Commissionerate's jurisdiction. FIRs were registered for all incidents.

Stigma fuels abandonment

Most abandoned infants are girls. Fear of societal shame leads some women, pregnant from love affairs, to abandon their babies. These cases reflect stigma and a lack of support for women. The situation highlights the urgent need for societal reforms, awareness campaigns, and stronger support systems for women and children.