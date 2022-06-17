Inflation makes consumer products thinner

Companies reduce weight of the packets, but keep prices the same

Aurangabad, June 17:

Rising inflation has made it difficult for the common man to fulfill his requirements in his monthly budget. But inflation has not only hit the citizens, but has also affected the companies producing consumer products. To tackle the problem, the companies have reduced the size of the packets of biscuits, toothpaste and soaps. The change has gone unnoticed from the eyes of the consumers.

Many buyers have the habit of paying attention to the price tag and not on the weight of the product. Taking advantage, companies have reduced the size of small products, keeping the prices unchanged. The size of several small packets of products like biscuits, toothpaste, shampoos, soaps, and eatables has been reduced by 10 to 20 grams. While large packets are sold with the same weight but the prices have been increased by Rs 15 to Rs 20. Wholesaler Rinku Khatod said, "The price of raw material is increasing, while companies are adopting various means to remain in the competition. The prices of small packets were unchanged, while the weight was reduced. While the price of big packets were increased, keeping the same size."

Companies make changes as per law

Companies do any work in accordance with the law. This includes reducing the size of the product. Companies have also mentioned this on their products. However, consumers never notice such changes. Changes made to the prices are only noticed in majority, said Sanjay Kankaria, wholesaler.

Products price and weight:

Product Weight Earlier price Current Price

Biscuits 800 gm Rs 60 Rs 80

Toothpaste 200 gm Rs 90 Rs 110

Soap 100 gm Rs 26 Rs 32

Noodles 80 gm Rs 10 Rs 14

Shampoo 200 gm Rs 130 Rs 145