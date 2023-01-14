Information Commissioner visits Bamu

Information Commissioner visits Bamu

Aurangabad: State Information Commissioner (SIC) Rahul B Pande visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univerity on Friday evening.

Rahul Pande is the SIC of the Nagpur division and has additional charge of the SIC Aurangabad and Amravati divisions also.

He met vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on the eve of the 29th name extension day of the university and greeted him.

Deputy Secretary of the Commission R M Sarwade was also present. They exchanged their opinions on different issues including university and SIC.

