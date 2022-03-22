Injured rickshaw driver dies during treatment

Aurangabad, March 22:

A rickshaw driver who was seriously injured when his rickshaw overturned, died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Gani Mohammed Noor Chaus (40,Kokanwadi). As per details, Mohammed Gani was heading towards the city from Harsul on the night of March 14, when suddenly his rickshaw overturned. He was admitted in the GMCH, but died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. A case of accidental death was registered in the Begumpura police station.