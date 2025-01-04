Innerwheel Club of Lotus conducts awareness prog in Pundaliknagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vande Mataram Balak Mandir, Primary and Secondary School and Innerwheel Club of Aurangabad Lotus jointly organised an awareness programme on 'Good Touch Bad Touch and Moral Values of Life' at Vande Mataram Vidyalaya, Pundaliknagar.

Club president Lata Kela, former president Vaishali Sadgule and Swati More were the chief guests.

Programme director Rashmi Chechani conducted the proceedings of the event and also guided the participants.

Treasurer of Vishwatma Shikshan Prasarak Mandal Vishal Surase presided over.

The programme was planned under the guidance of headmaster Prakash More and Sharda Ugle. Shaila Nirmal and Yogita Shisode conducted the proceedings of the programme. Earlier, the Club conducted a 'Dhyan Sadhana' programme.

Chief guest Jyoti Baheti, author of the book 'Dhyan Sadhana', guided and trained the students on meditation.