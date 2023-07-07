Innovate for ‘Lifestyle For Environment 2023’ challenge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) is conducting one of its flagship activities ‘Annual Innovation Challenge’ based on various themes. This year, Magic launched the innovation challenge on the occasion of ‘National Yoga Day- 2023’. The theme is based on LifeStyle for Environment (LIFE). Through this initiative, MAGIC is encouraging the innovators, startups from the following sectors to participate and benefit from the MAGIC's ecosystem with cumulative prizes of Rs 5 lacs. Last date for application is August 05, 2023. One can also log in to http://bit.ly/IFLC2023 for more information.