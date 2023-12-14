Innovative tractor trolley-trailer receives government approval

Incubated by MAGIC: Startup led by Akshay Chavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The pioneering 'Jijai Trailer and Equipment Company,' a startup led by Akshay Chavan and incubated at Magic Institute, has secured government approval from VJTI technological institute, Mumbai. Recognized by the state transport corporation on behalf of the state government, the product addresses challenges in agricultural transportation.

Akshay's innovation enhances tractor and trolley capacity, minimizing fuel consumption and transportation time. The 'Self Drive Tailor' features a 21 feet by 8 feet design, combining the functionality of two trailers into one. With a custom gearbox boasting 12 forward and 2 reverse gears, the product improves vehicle capacity by 40 percent, leading to a 40 percent reduction in fuel consumption.

Commended by mentors and government authorities, Akshay's success is seen as an inspiration for grassroots innovators, promoting rural development through inventive solutions. Meanwhile, the Jalna collector office has actively promoted Akshay's production, paving the way for wider adoption of his trailer.