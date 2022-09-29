Insistence to lay stone of Aurangabad pitline along with Jalna

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav is likely to lay the stone of pit line in Jalna on October 3. A planning is being made to lay the foundation stone of the pit line work in Aurangabad along with Jalna. Some people are insistent about it. However, there has not been any complete clarity about the minister’s tour.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop this tour, colouring and cleaning work has started in Aurangabad Railway Station. Nanded division ADRM and other officers also conducted an inspection tour last Thursday.

The work of pit line in Jalna has already started. However, a pit line has been proposed in Aurangabad for the past many years. On January 2, Rs 100 crore were sanctioned for the Jalna pit line. Similarly, Rs 29.94 crore have been sactioned for Aurangabad pitline in May. However, the work has not been facilitated since then.

Now, preparations for laying foundation stone for this pit line has started. It will be established in the senior section engineer office area, said the railway sources.