Inspection being done for SSC, HSC home exams centre

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) carried out an inspection of schools for home centres examinations for the SSC and HSC examination.

A total of 629 centres were fixed in the Aurangabad division while there are 412 centres of HSC.

But, the State Board completed inspection of the schools as examination home centre in view of Covid spread.

Those schools which submitted application forms will be allotted SSC, HSC examination centres. The schools should have a minimum of 15 candidates registered for the examination.

The online inspection was conducted. The HSC examinations can be conducted at 1,360 centres while 2,614 schools and colleges are eligible to become SSC centres. A total of 1.81 lakh students appeared for the SSC from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli districts and 1.65 candidates will take the HSC examinations in the division.

The State Board already made it clear that practical and written examinations would be conducted in offline mode. The schedule was also declared.

The practical test of HSC will be organised from February 14 to March 3 while students of SSC will take their practical examination from March 4 to 15.

The MSBSHE completed the preparation for it. The planning for the centres director, confidential materials and custodians appointment was done.

Divisional secretary R P Patil said that all the preparations are being completed in the schools and the centres as per the requirement.

The Board inspected the schools for home centres if the number of Covid patients increased. Around 20 to 25 schools have insufficient facilities needed for the examinations.

Incharge divisional president and deputy director of Education Anil Sable said that these schools had shown willingness to do preparations on war-footing for the examination centre if the situation demands.