Inspection of 2130 schools to be carried out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department will inspect the quality of teachers and students in 2130 schools of Zilla Parishad across the district in the last week of the current month.

It may be noted that the schools reopened in the new academic year with a new zeal and fervour after two years of the Covid outbreak.

It has come to light that the quality of students has not improved much during the inspections conducted during the last academic year. A campaign was launched in the schools in April month as part of preparations for quality improvement.

The students were taught learning the alphabet and reading in the first phase. The inspection to check the improvement in student and teacher quality will be carried out next week in the second phase. Nearly 2, 130 ZP and other schools will be inspected in the district. The second phase of admissions was completed in the schools.