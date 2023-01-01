Inspection of 25 more colleges begin

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has sent teams to 25 colleges for the inspection of basic facilities, laboratory and library and approved staff.

It may be noted that there are 483 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges affiliated with Bamu in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts for the current academic year 2022-23.

As per the provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016, an academic audit (AA) of each college should be conducted once in three years to improve the quality of education, infrastructure and facilities. Many non-granted colleges do not have full-time staff, principals and required basic facilities. The inspection of colleges in many universities' jurisdictions is not satisfactory.

Bamu conducted an academic audit of 245 colleges so far by following all the terms and conditions laid by in the universities act. Various authorities and bodies approved the names of 100 colleges for the inspection.

During the AA, 45 colleges faced action of cancelling additional divisions and imposing a fine. The inspection of 25 more colleges began.

Talking to newsmen on Saturday, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that a separate panel was set up for the inspection of each college. “The committees were sent to the colleges for inspection and their reports are awaited. Action will be taken against them on the basis of the panels' report,” he said.