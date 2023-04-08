Installation ceremony of Agrawal Sabha held

Release of Agrawal directory 2022-23 held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The installation ceremony of the newly elected executive committee for the term 2023-25 of the Agrawal Sabha and the release ceremony of the Agrawal family directory 2022-23 took place at Agrasen Bhavan here recently. Members from the Agrawal Sabha, Agrawal Mahila Samiti, Agrawal Yuva Manch, Agrawal Bahu Beti Mandal, Agrasen Vidya Mandir and publication committee were present.

Sanjay Taksali delivered the oath to all the new office bearers. Election officers Rajkumar Tibdiwala, Ramesh Agrawal, Vinod Agrawal and advocate Shekhar Agrawal were felicitated. The newly elected executive members including Kunjbihari Agrawal (president), Kiran Bharuka (vice president), Manish Agrawal (secretary), Pradeep Bagadiya (Joint-secretary), Deepak Bagadiya (Treasurer), Adv Sumit Agrawal (PRO) and Jagdish Agrawal, Ratanlal Agrawal, Subhash Bharuka, Dilip Pitti, Kishore Agrawal, Rajesh Taksali, Sanjay Agrawal, Rajkumar Agrawal, Deepak Agrawal, Hemant Tibdiwala, Amit Agrawal, Naval Agrawal, Alkesh Agrawal and Pawan Sawaiwala (Directors) were present.