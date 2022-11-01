Installation ceremony of IWCAC held

Aurangabad:

The installation ceremony of the Inner Wheel Club of Aurangabad Central (IWCAC) was held recently in the city. District chairman Mukti Pande, chief guest and district vice chairman Rachna Malpani and former district chairman Sayali Khandeshe administered the oath to the newly elected club president Swati Kasliwal and other members. President of the sponsor club IWC Nigdi pride Sujata Dhamale and secretary Dr Ranjana Kadam handed over the charter to the members.

Speaking on the occasion, Kasliwal said that on behalf of the club, a sewing machine was given to a disabled woman for livelihood and a needy girl was given financial assistance for education. The club flag, bulletin and a plan of action was published on the occasion.

Club secretary Vaishali Avhad, vice president Devshala Ghadge, assistant secretary Pushpa Ambhore, treasurer Rohini Kolhe, ISO Sangeeta Bagde, Mona Chotlani and other members were present.